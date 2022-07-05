Boruto: Kawaki and Boruto Are Solidifying Their Brotherly Relationship – Here’s How

Spoilers for Boruto Episode 255 and related chapters of the Manga.

Boruto has shown to be a solid follow up to Naruto:Shippuden in many ways. One of these is the similarities between Naruto and Sasuke’s relationship and Boruto and Kawaki. The prior developed a brotherly relationship just like Kawaki and Boruto are doing now.

Although Kawaki was introduced later in the anime and manga, he and Boruto are on their way to solidifying a friendship that’s more like brotherhood. Episode 255 shows this through the character’s actions. Thanks to the deep understanding of each other, the two boys are able to communicate more effieciently than ever before.

Kawaki silenced himself at the debriefing of the Funato War to Naruto because he didn’t know how to properly express his thoughts in words. When Kawaki tells Boruto that Ikawa should be punished for what he did, Boruto talks back. Not wanting to have the punishment of Ikawa who was leading the Funato spark another war with the Hidden Mist, Kawaki reaffirms that they “were just lucky this time” and then stops speaking on the matter.

Their bond is emphasized in the way Kawaki looks at Boruto. He’s not glaring or looking on with a disdain that was palpable earlier in the series; now it appears that Kawaki is carefully watching him, much like a big brother would do. There’s more that Kawaki wanted to say, but he’s unsure of how to go about it. It’s not until he meets up with Metal Lee, Iwabe and Denki that the connection is made between Boruto and his sour mood. Iwabe is able to read him and then confront him about it, to which Kawaki says, “If we could end conflicts just by talking, there’d be no need for shinobi.”





Naruto and Boruto have a heart-to-heart in which he tells Boruto to patch things up with Kawaki. Naruto explains to his son that Kawaki cares in his own unique way. This leads Boruto goes to seek out Kawaki and confront him. When he does, they exchange words and proceed to fight. During the battle, Kawaki says that he doesn’t care about his fate, which really means that he can’t count on him to make risky decisions on missions. Sometimes, in the world of Naruto, there’s no better way to express your true feelings other than fighting it out. Just think of all those times Naruto tried to show his feelings to Sasuke during Shippuden.





Now that the boys have made up, it solidifies their brotherhood even more. They may not have started out with the best view of each other, but they are quickly becoming family. Just like a family, there is a respect for each other that goes beyond words. This is partially due to Kawaki now seeing Naruto as a father figure and respects him deeply. He’s fully integrated into the Uzumaki family and that’s going to make the story much stronger in the end.