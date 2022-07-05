Cancer: The ‘hidden’ spots where cancer can appear – ‘Areas you may never consider’

There are various types of cancer, with melanoma being considered major. Melanoma describes the kind of skin cancer that can spread to other organs in your body. Although melanomas can occur anywhere on the body, Dr Kumkum Misra, Medical Director from Monteceuticals, spotlights the “hidden” spots you need to be checking for cancer.

With around 16,744 new skin cancer cases every year, it’s important to know the warning signs which will help you identify the condition.

When it comes to melanoma, the telling is the appearance of a new mole or a change in an existing mole.

While this can happen anywhere on your body, there are a few areas “you may never consider”.

From your soles to your eyes, here are the “hidden” spots of skin cancer, according to Dr Misra.

