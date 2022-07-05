Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘sets sights on surprise Matthijs de Ligt transfer alternative’

It’s no secret that Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, and Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. But Thomas Tuchel has reportedly set his sights on Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard as an alternative with the Frenchman a versatile player capable of playing at centre-back even though he is mainly a full-back.

Tuchel could raid German giants Bayern for 26-year-old defender Pavard this summer, according to The Mirror. Pavard is a surprising option given he is usually seen as a full-back rather than a natural centre-half.

Bundesliga champions Bayern may though have to sell in order to bring in their intended targets. In fact, one of Bayern’s main targets is De Ligt, as the German side appear to have scuppered Chelsea’s intended raid for the Juventus star.

But when one door closes, another opens, and Pavard could be forced out in order to facilitate Bayern’s move for the Dutchman. Tuchel could see Pavard as a potential major asset across his back-line, as the Frenchman can play in a number of positions, and has done so for club and country.

