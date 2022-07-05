Christine Lampard says she’d haunt husband Frank if he found love again after her death

Christine Lampard has told how she would “haunt” her husband Frank Lampard if he moved on with another woman after her death. The TV star, 43, made the comments while appearing on Loose Women today where she gushed about being in love with her husband of seven years.

The One Show host was speaking to her co-panellists how Damian Lewis has been spotted spending time with American singer Alison Mosshart 14 months on from the death of Helen McRory.

Christine said: “It’s a real act of love to be able to say to someone, ‘I want you to live your life. I want you to go and be happy.’

“I’m not sure if I could say it.

“I love them [Frank] so much, I can’t begin to think what life’s like without me in it,” she added.

