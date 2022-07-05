Covid news: Major Covid rule to be reintroduced in the UK as cases approach highest levels

BA.4 and BA.5 are the strains associated with the Omicron variant that appeared last winter. These two new subvariants are thought to be more transmissible as well as able to evade the immune protection from vaccines and previous infections. This has prompted some hospitals to bring back face masks.

Whether you ditched your mask or kept it shut in a drawer, face coverings made an exit back in April.

While some people kept wearing a mask as a personal choice, the law no longer requires a face covering.

However, the recent surge in cases has made some hospitals re-evaluate their mask policy.

Although face coverings are not enforceable by law, certain hospitals are now making them mandatory.

READ MORE: Cancer warning: Popular UK drink can cause ‘several types’ of cancer – ‘strong agreement’