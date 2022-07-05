Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease

Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.

In a 2015 report titled Skin Lesions: A valuable sign in the diagnosis of dementia syndromes, experts raised the issue of skin lesions in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

They noted that cognitive decline was “often accompanied” by skin lesions resulting from neglected hygiene.

These cutaneous manifestations tend to include bedsores, where the skin is injured due to prolong pressure on the skin.

Excoriation disorder (chronic skin-picking), mycoses (caused by infection with a fungus), and post-traumatic wounds due to disturbance of gait, have also coincided with brain decline.

