Diane Kruger honors 6 year relationship with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus are one hot couple. The duo knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet with often daring choices in their attire. They also have no qualms about posting fun photos with their daughter where everyone wears face paints. This week Kruger took to social media to celebrate six years with Reedus.

The couple met on the set of the film Sky in 2015, written and directed by Fabienne Berthaud; a fellow photographer often featured in gallery exhibits with Reedus. Kruger and Reedus would make their relationship public in 2017, announced the birth of their daughter in 2018, and their engagement in 2021, where Kruger would premiere her ring at that year’s Met Gala.

Below is Kruger’s social media post commemorating six years as a couple which features a glamourous black and white photo of the couple at this year’s Cannes Festival in May.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

Kruger and Reedus have been a fascinating duo to follow as they frequently travel to far-off places and attend many glamourous events solo and as a couple. Fans who follow their social media accounts are often treated to their vacation photos in which Costa Rica is a favorite destination where they own a house. Despite their individual careers that keep them very busy and traveling all over the world, they seem to keep family as a main focus in their lives.

Currently, you can see Kruger on the new Swimming with Sharks series, airing on Roku and a new film The 355. Next, she will star in A Circus Story & A Love Song, Out of the Blue, Marlowe, Joika and Butterfly in the Typewriter.

Reedus is fresh off a book tour for his debut novel, The Ravaged, and will soon begin filming for The Walking Dead spinoff series that features his character Daryl Dixon.

