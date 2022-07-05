Downton Abbey 3: ‘He’s gonna die’ Hugh Bonneville spells doom for Lord Grantham





WARNING: SPOILERS FOR DOWNTON ABBEY 2 AHEAD. Earlier this year, Downton Abbey: A New Era hit cinemas, much to fans’ delight. The sequel to the 2019 movie and TV series that preceded it, concluded with the death of Maggie Smith’s Dowager. Since the release, creator Julian Fellowes has admitted a third film could well be on the way.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Fellowes said: “In this business, it’s very foolish not to give people what they want. I’ve said goodbye to these characters more times than I can number. Each time I think, ‘This is the end, goodbye’. Then I’m writing another series or movie.” After the roaring Twenties, Downton Abbey 3 would probably have to take on the Great Depression, according to Lord Grantham star Hugh Bonneville, who wants his starring character to be killed off.

Bonneville added: “This is a fictional world, because I don’t think there will be another one. I was thinking for a while that [there] would be; we’re all up for it, and let’s go. But I think it’s probably run its course now. And it’s been a fantastic 12 years on and off that we’ve visited this family. But I think probably enough is enough.” If the rest of the cast can be convinced, hopefully, he can be too. Maybe leaving a bit longer between movies is the answer? SOURCE SOURCE