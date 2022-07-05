Drive to stub out smoking as three in 20 cancer cases caused by vile habit, study finds

Ministers aim to help people to kick the habit by 2030 but analysis says that will be missed by almost a decade. Some 150 cancer cases a day, and one in four deaths, are caused by smoking. It costs the NHS £2.4billion a year. Charity boss Michelle Mitchell said: “Big Tobacco is profiting off our nation’s health. We need urgent action.”

The Stop the Start campaign is calling for measures to prevent youngsters smoking – including raising the age at which tobacco can be bought, from 18.

The charity says the four biggest tobacco firms make £900million in UK profits a year. It wants the Government to “seriously consider” an annual charge on the industry for the damage its products cause.

Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock had vowed to make the UK smoke-free by 2030.

The Department of Health and Social Care has yet to reveal how it intends to achieve that.