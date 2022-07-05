easyJet strikes to continue throughout July: Full list of dates and affected airports

Industrial action is planned for 15,16,17, 29,30 and 31 July with members of easyJet staff in Spain expected to walk out.

Members of the Spain USO Union are taking action over pay and working conditions with over 450 cabin crew members called to strike.

USO said: “Spain’s cabin crew has the lowest basic income of all European easyJet hubs.

“If you fly a lot of hours, you end up paying your invoices but reducing your break time and doing a higher number of flight hours.”

READ MORE: Airport chaos: All countries reporting major delays and queues