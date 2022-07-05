easyJet strikes to continue throughout July: Full list of dates and affected airports

Industrial action is planned for 15,16,17, 29,30 and 31 July with members of easyJet staff in Spain expected to walk out.
Members of the Spain USO Union are taking action over pay and working conditions with over 450 cabin crew members called to strike.
USO said: “Spain’s cabin crew has the lowest basic income of all European easyJet hubs.
“If you fly a lot of hours, you end up paying your invoices but reducing your break time and doing a higher number of flight hours.”
Strike action is likely to affect easyJet bases in Spain which are Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.
An easyJet spokesperson said the airline plans to operate its full schedule and would do everything possible to minimise disruption.
On July 1, four flights were cancelled during the strikes with journeys from London and Birmingham affected.
The strikes scheduled for the end of July could impact British tourists trying to get away for the school holidays.
The budget airline has been hit with chaos over the last few months with numerous delays and cancellations.
easyJet’s chief operating officer, Peter Bellow, resigned yesterday following a tumultuous period.
Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well.
“Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.”
Ryanair workers in Spain are also taking strike action this summer with 12 additional days announced yesterday.
Employees are striking over working conditions with Ryanair bases including Barcelona and Malaga likely to be affected.
Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary, has said he expects flight prices to rise over the next five years.
He said flying had become too cheap and it would not be sustainable at the current low prices.
O’Leary also blamed Brexit for some of the current chaos, calling it a “disaster”.
