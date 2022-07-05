Escape to the Chateau employee thought Dick was ‘stupid’ as wife addresses staff concerns

Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Adoree and her husband Dick Strawbridge have spent years renovating Château de la Motte-Husson which they bought for £280,000 in 2015. The refurbishment has been documented as part of a popular Channel 4 series for several years and the couple often share updates on their website. During a recent interview, the couple revealed their plumber thought they were “crazy” to buy the chateau in the first place.

In the interview, which has been published on their website, Angel and Dick discussed how small their team was when they first started renovating their chateau as it was just made up of themselves and their two young children Arthur and Dorothy.

Dick explained: “We had some big jobs to get done so what we did was we got Lee and Cal from London.”

Angel said she knew Lee because he used to be her plumber and described him as a “good man”.

She added: “He always turned up within a couple of days but he always turned up and was just fantastic because it’s hard when you are a single lady for a decade in London to find someone who you trust.

