Fruit Bites for July 5-7 … Apple BMPs – AG INFORMATION NETWORK OF THE WEST

Fruit Bites for July 5-7 … Apple BMPs

this week Allison, we are talking about best management practices in apples.

AW: During this 4th of July week, let’s celebrate one of our national treasures, the honey bee. This year, US Apple and the Honey Bee Health Coalition published a set of pollinator best management practices. In the PNW, we rely almost entirely on commercial honey bees. Well, that and the 7 Mason bees that I had in my bee house next to a pollinator garden.



AW: From homeowners to growers, we should all avoid contaminating bees during bloom time, so be careful what and when you apply any type of pest control product. Pesticide labels will have information regarding how to avoid contaminating bees, so always read and follow. Other practices mentioned were providing a pollinator habitat and growers and beekeepers communicating expectations. Check out the Best Management Practices Pollinator report online at US Apple.org

