Genesis Scottish Open: Recent LIV Golf Invitational Series winner Branden Grace added to field

Billy Horschel has been highly critical of the golfers who have decided to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf

Recent LIV Golf Invitational Series winner Branden Grace is among four DP World Tour players from the Saudi-backed circuit added to the field for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

DP World Tour members who played in the opening LIV Golf tournament at the Centurion Club were initially given a £100,000 fine and banned from this week’s event co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, who suspended its members indefinitely for featuring on the rival tour.

Suspensions imposed were temporarily lifted following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, with the DP World Tour releasing a statement confirming Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding would be allowed to tee it up at The Renaissance Club.

The draw was released on Tuesday ahead of the event getting under way on Thursday, with Grace – also a DP World Tour member – the fourth LIV Golf named as part of an expanded 160-man field.

The quartet will be sent out in two balls and as the first groups either side of the draw, with Harding and Otaegui the first out on Thursday at 7.15am and Poulter alongside Grace at the same time on Friday.

Grace was part of the Stinger Team that won the team competition at the inaugural event in England, before claiming a two-shot victory and $4m first prize in the individual competition at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland.

Poulter: The ‘right decision to appeal’

Poulter believes he had no choice but to appeal against the fine and ban handed down to the DP World Tour players, with the Englishman not worried about the reaction he may face from other players.

“I feel pretty good,” Poulter said at the JP McManus Pro-Am. “I feel like it was the right decision and I’m looking forward to the week.”

“The locker room are people that I play against week in, week out and if they take objection to it that’s up to those guys. I haven’t had a problem with any of the players. I’ve seen Rory (McIlroy) this week and had a chat, I’ve seen Thomas (Bjorn) and we have a difference of opinion, but we’re still friends which is nice.

“When you’ve played golf with these players for a very long time it’s strictly a business decision, it’s not a personal decision that needs to get in the way of friendships and I class pretty much everybody out here on Tour as a friend.

“I wouldn’t have appealed if I didn’t think it was the right thing to do. I don’t feel I have done anything different to how I’ve played golf over the last 24 years. I’m not going to sit back when I feel that it’s slightly unjust.”

The Genesis Scottish Open will offer the strongest DP World Tour field in its history this week, with 14 of the world’s top 15 set to tee it up at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The tournament will also offer three places for The 150th Open via the open Qualifying Series, given to the three leading players in the top 10 who are not already exempt.

Featured Group coverage from the Genesis Scottish Open begins on Thursday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of full coverage from 12:30pm.