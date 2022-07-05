Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election interference subpoenas Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at his apartment building after the suspension of his law license in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2021.

A Georgia grand jury on Tuesday issued subpoenas demanding testimony from Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and the attorney Rudy Giuliani as part of an investigation of possible criminal interference in that state’s 2020 election by former President Donald Trump.

Also subpoenaed by the special grand jury in Fulton County were other members of Trump’s legal team in addition to Giuliani.

The subpoenas were signed off on by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, and who is required to authorize subpoenas issued to non-residents of Georgia.

The subpoenas were first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

CNBC has requested comment on the report from Graham, who was a close ally of Trump.

Fulton County’s top prosecutor already was known to be eyeing a November 2020 phone call Graham had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election in that state, which was won by President Joe Biden.

The subpoena issued to Graham said he made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”