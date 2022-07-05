Gladstone tops Norway Friday

ESCANABA — The Gladstone Little League Major All-Stars topped Norway 6-1 Friday to complete an undefeated run through the District 10 tournament in Escanaba.

Entering the fifth inning leading 2-0, Gladstone then sealed the game by adding four runs.

With two outs, Gladstone’s Nick Proehl, Braylin Carter and Carter Sanville loaded the bases with singles, and Landon Pepin took the opportunity to drive two in with a single to kick off the scoring.

Down 6-0, Norway’s Landon DeBakker and Remi Buchanan drew walks in the sixth, and Dylan Erickson reached to load the bases. Tucker Buchanan put bat on ball to score one and try to spark Norway’s offense, but Gladstone grabbed the last out to clinch the District 10 title.

Sanville went the distance for Gladstone on the mound, striking out six and allowing two hits and two walks.

Proehl and Hank Sholten collected two hits apiece.

Colton Lord gave up five hits over five innings for Norway, and DeBakker pitched one in relief.

Erickson finished with two hits.

Gladstone travels to Grand Rapids July 21 to continue its tournament run.