Gotham Knights’ Misha Collins Explains Harvey Dent and Bruce Wayne’s Relationship

Gotham Knights star Misha Collins recently explained the relationship between Harvey Dent and Bruce Wayne in the upcoming show.

Collins opened up about the close bond his character shared with Batman’s civilian alter-ego before his untimely death in an interview with TVLine. “I’m playing Harvey Dent who is the D.A. of Gotham and I also happen to have been friends with Bruce Wayne,” he said. “I knew this young man [indicates co-star Oscar Morgan] very well growing up, right? Turner Hayes was almost like an adopted nephew to me, so when the evidence piles up against him, I don’t want it to be true. But it does pile up quite compellingly.”

While a key part of Gotham Knights‘ premise is that Batman is dead, an unofficial set video surfaced online in April 2022 that strongly suggests Bruce Wayne will appear in the CW series in some capacity. Specifically, the video included shots of a trailer with the billionaire philanthropist’s name on the door. It’s currently unclear who has been cast to play Wayne in the show, nor whether this actor will share any scenes with Collins.

As well as playing Bruce Wayne’s friend, Collins is also set to transform into one of Batman’s greatest villains, Two-Face. The star confirmed that he will eventually adopt Harvey Dent’s criminal persona in Gotham Knights, however, this won’t happen until Season 2. “[M]y character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year,” he said. “So I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced. And then I become Two-Face! Yeah, I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be the old person on the show!”





Fans won’t have to wait that long to see Navia Robinson suit up as Robin, though. The actor confirmed that the Gotham Knights version of Carrie Kelley was once Batman’s sidekick, just like in the comics. Robinson also revealed that her Robin costume is more believable than the tights the character is typically depicted wearing while fighting crime. “It’s a very practical, more tactical suit, which I’m really into,” she said.

Although Robinson was open about Carrie Kelley’s superhero status, her co-star Anna Lor remains tight-lipped over whether her character, Stephanie Brown, will also assume the Robin mantle as she does in the comics. “[Stephanie’s] the woman with the plan, and we’re going to see some really interesting, cool… I don’t want to give any spoilers away, but we’re going to have a great arc for the season.”





Gotham Knights is set for a mid-season premiere on The CW.

Source: TVLine, via YouTube