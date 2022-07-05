How Decentralized Web3 Is Changing Online Publishing & SEO [Podcast]

Could the web be owned and governed by its users? That’s what Web 3.0 offers, a decentralized web where individuals have control over their own sections of this virtual landscape!

In this episode, Jon Henshaw, SEO at Paramount+ and the founder of Raven Tools & CoyWolf, joined me to discuss his experience on Decentralized Web3.

Jon has recently worked on many Web3-based CDN / publishing/blogging projects. Included in our discussion are insights into what this means for the future of content publishing and SEO.

It’s a place for me to test things around publishing and to get something to rank. So with that being said, I would say that one of the most interesting things that I’ve observed over the last year with what I’ve been doing is the ability to rank content really high without any outreach or link building.–Jon Henshaw, 18:47

I always write in a way that’s very that’s focused on disambiguation. When I write, I mention an entity that can confirm to Google that this is what this thing is about.–Jon Henshaw, 26:13

At SEJ, we don’t do any link building. Our link building tool is our publish button. –Loren Baker, 1:04:29

[00:00] – A little about Jon

[06:23] – Is the increase in videos and images in search results relevant?

[10:05] – How Coy Wolf started.

[17:29] – What signals are becoming stronger over the last year?

[18:50] – One interesting thing Jon has observed in the rankings.

[24:16] – Coy Wolf’s other experiments.

[37:30] – A tactic for reputation management.

[56:07] – Did search visibility for professional news & review sites increase?

[1:01:42] – Can dot-com quality help?

[1:07:00] – How Jon sets up his hosting.

Resources mentioned:

https://www.coywolf.news/

https://coywolf.app/

https://coywolf.pro/

https://coywolf.reviews/

https://coywolf.surf/

I think the latest algorithm update probably hit on things that may have to do with how much time people spend on the content before they actually click back to the search result.–Jon Henshaw, 26:38

I definitely do the experiment and do things that many people within our field would consider not best practices. Never seen that before, or I certainly wouldn’t advise doing that. But, I’ve learned from it that there are some things I now would suggest or recommend because it’s not as bad as you thought they might be.–Jon Henshaw. 54:14

It reminds me of the Japanese concept of Kaizen. Every mountain starts with a speck of dust, right, so Kaizen’s at the thousandth step. But you have to start with step one, and you just grow and grow slowly and slowly over time. –Loren Baker, 50:43

