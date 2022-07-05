How to sleep: The ‘navy seal’ nap hack that may help you drift off ‘within seconds’

There are several benefits to be reaped from daytime napping, particularly for people in good health. Daytime rest has been shown to reduce sleepiness and improve memory in a laboratory setting, bringing immediate respite to the sleep-deprived. Drifting off during the day is no easy task, however. But one navy seal hack may leave you feeling refreshed after just eight minutes of shut-eye.

The power nap, which involves propping up the feet on an elevated object, was devised to allow special operators to catch up on sleep in difficult situations.

The technique involves lying on the back and letting the legs rest over the edge of the bed or sofa.

Speaking to on the Mikhaila Peterson Podcast, former military man Jocko Willink detailed his routine of taking a short nap during the day.

He said: “If I feel tired, I will take a nap – I’ll take about an eight to 10-minute nap. I don’t know if you’ve ever tried it.

“Elevate your feet above your heart, so like lay down and put your feet up on a couch or something, lay down on the floor, set your alarm clock for 10 minutes.

READ MORE: How to sleep: The food ‘abundant in sleep-promoting nutrients’