‘I’d love to go back’ Virgin River’s Brie star teases next role away from series

She went on: “I think it would be really, really fun just to get dressed up in all those costumes and revisit a time in history in the storytelling world.

“So, there’s lots I still want to do, but, honestly, it’s not necessarily one genre I’m obsessed with. I just love playing in them, and I hope I get to continue to do it in a variety of different genres across my career.

“It’s really fun to play a romantic lead in Virgin River, though. I’ve actually never done that before so it’s been fun to dip my toes in that world.”

Viewers have certainly warmed to Zibby’s character Brie after just appearing in one season so far, and she’ll hopefully continue to impress if she sticks around town throughout seasons four and five.

Virgin River season 4 will be released Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix.