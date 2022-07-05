Kate sends Wimbledon crowd wild with first 2022 appearance to cheer on British ace Norrie





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to SW19 today to watch the Quarter Finals matches of The Championship. Kate dazzled in a turquoise dress with polka dots, accessorised with a chic white handbag and heels.

On her chest, Kate also pinned the Green & Purple Bow, which symbolises Wimbledon. Only the club’s patron, president, committee of management, vice presidents, and executive staff are allowed to wear this accessory or a green and purple tie during the two-week sporting event. Kate, who regularly heads to SW19 for The Championship, is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and a keen tennis fan. Given her love for tennis and dedication to Wimbledon, she has been tipped to replace the Duke of Kent as president of the AELTC as he stepped down from this role last year.

As she sat in the royal box, the Duchess appeared to be blowing a kiss to someone on her left-hand side. The first match watched by Kate and William was between Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Italian Jannik Sinner in Centre Court. As the game was on, the Duchess was spotted making dramatic facial expressions and clapping. After this game, the royals are expected to move out of the royal box and take a seat near Court One to better cheer on British hopeful Cameron Norrie, set to face American Tommy Paul. READ MORE: Camilla stuns in new photo by Kate in milestone partnership

Kate and William’s unannounced arrival at Wimbledon was welcomed by royal fans, who took to Twitter to praise the couple. @Amanda02943872 said: “Stunning lady #DuchessofCambridge.” @loveforcambridg added: “They look beautiful as always.” And @omabelllll wrote: “Look who arrived in Wimbledon and lit up stadiums a while ago” DON’T MISS

During her years at Wimbledon, the Duchess struck friendships with professional players, including Roger Federer. The champion, who attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017, reportedly provided Prince George with a few tips on how to play tennis while visiting the home of Kate’s parents. Speaking about the tot’s tennis skills a few years ago during an interview, Federer said: “At that stage it’s all about just touching the ball, it’s already good. “Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”

Asked to comment on reports he is George’s favourite tennis player, Federer added: “I’m the only player he’s ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player.” Prince William isn’t the only member of Kate’s family at Wimbledon today. Earlier this morning, royal fans and commentators spotted Kate’s parents, Carole and Micheal Middleton, arriving in the royal box to watch the matches. Another member of the Firm spotted in the royal box today is Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester – one of the Queen’s first cousins with a working role in the Firm.

The Duchess, who joined the Royal Family in the 1970s upon marrying Prince Richard, is likely attending the matches as the president of British Tennis. Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon came after it was revealed she took the photograph of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appearing on the front cover and leader page of the issue of Country Life to be released on July 13. The Duchess of Cornwall guest-edited this issue, which marks her 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary.