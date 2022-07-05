Kate’s behind-the-scenes behaviour laid bare after being tasked with huge job by Camilla





Prince William’s wife was tasked to take a set of portraits and pictures of her step-mother-in-law to be used on an upcoming issue of Country Life. And Kate approached this job “very seriously”, according to one of the members of the magazine’s team.

Country Life’s managing and features editor Paula Lester said: “The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand. “She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images.” The mother-of-three took several snaps of Camilla in the gardens of Raymill, her private home in Wiltshire. And she did such a good job she made it difficult for Ms Lester to pick just three photographs.

She said: “The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor, The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection.” Royal editor Rebecca English reported the idea of asking Kate to be the photographer for the front cover came from Camilla herself. Kate, she added, was “delighted” to head to Raymill for the photoshoot. In the end, Camilla chose a portrait for the front cover which perfectly reflects her love for the countryside. READ MORE: Meghan Markle moment that stunned Wimbledon fan: ‘It was bonkers’

In the snap, the future Queen Consort is sitting on a wooden bench in her garden while smiling widely for the camera. Donning a baby blue dress with a white floral pattern and a matching cardigan, Camilla is also holding a basket filled with pelargoniums ready to be planted. Another snap taken by Prince William’s wife will be featured on the leader page. The relaxing shot shows the Duchess of Cornwall walking through forget-me-nots in her garden. DON’T MISS

Ms Lester has been one of the Country Life’s staff to work closely with a small team from Clarence House over the past six months to put together a special issue of the magazine. Camilla guest-edited the 244-page issue, to be released on July 13, marking not only her 75th birthday but also Country Life’s 125th anniversary. The Duchess isn’t the first member of the Firm to take on the role of guest editor in recent years. Kate assumed this role for a day at the Huffington Post UK in February 2016.

The following year, Prince Harry guest-edited an episode of the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, focused on the Armed Forces, youth crime, mental health and the climate crisis. The Duke of Sussex interviewed an array of high-profile guests, including his father Prince Charles and former US President Barack Obama. And in 2019 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, famously guest-edited the September issue of Vogue, titled Forces For Change. The Prince of Wales has taken the reins of the newsroom of Country Life on two occasions.

He first became a guest editor in 2013, to mark his 65th birthday. Charles returned to this role five years later to mark his milestone 70th birthday and produced what became the magazine’s biggest-selling issue to date. Princess Anne also commemorated her 70th birthday by guest editing the pages of the magazine in the summer of 2020.