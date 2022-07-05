Latest WoW raid tuning nerfs Sepulcher of the First Ones – again

The final World of Warcraft raid is usually designed to be more difficult than those that came before in the expansion, as you’d expect from a big last battle. There tends to be a significant gap between the final content drop and the next expansion, and it helps to keep WoW guildies engaged in the game with something meaty while they wait. The final Shadowlands raid, Sepulcher of the First Ones, seems to have overegged the pudding, though. As we previously reported on the last round of raid tuning, only 264 guilds had beaten the entire raid on Mythic difficulty. Since the last round of nerfs, this number jumped to 443. It’s a respectable number, but still well under the 700-odd who cleared Ny’alotha, the Waking City by this point, final raid of the venerable MMORPG’s previous expansion.

This round of Mythic nerfs is aimed at four bosses, three of which were also nerfed last time. You can find the full notes on Blizzard’s WoW forums on, but these are the most significant changes.

WoW Shadowlands mythic raid nerfs

Anduin

Varian Wrynn’s baby boy has reduced health and movement speed on his Hope and Doubt adds on Heroic and Normal, and the deadlier Grim Reflections enemy gets its Grim Fate cast speed buff reduced from 200% to 150% on Mythic.

Lords of Dread

Mal’Ganis and Kin’tessa, everyone’s favourite demonic power couple, have their health decimated (literally, it’s a 10% reduction) on all difficulties. In addition, their Swarm of Decay and Swarm of Darkness DoTs have dropped by 15% on Heroic.

Rygelon

Algalon would be ashamed. In addition to the previous nerfs, Rygelon has had a further 10% nerf to health on all difficulties, plus a 75% reduction in damage to Dark Eruption on Heroic.

The Jailer

The big bad of Shadowlands is a little less big and not so bad following a ream of nerfs. He’s taken health reductions of varying amounts on all difficulties and had the damage of Surging Azerite and Chains of Anguish reduced on Mythic, Chain Breaker on Heroic, and Rune of Damnation and Shattering Blast on all difficulties.

But we’re not done yet. Domination now triggers on higher stacks of Tyranny, Decimator no longer causes knockback on Heroic and Mythic, Rune of Domination is cast less often on Mythic, and Rune of Compulsion on Heroic and Dominating Will on Mythic absorb less damage.

In addition, the Mythic ability Azerite Radiation grants a larger healing and damage buff to those afflicted and heals Azeroth for a tiny bit more.

It’s a pretty big difference compared to the last round of raid tuning. If you’re more in the mood for levity after running your raids, nerfed or otherwise, the new DDR dancing game at the Darkmoon Faire should be just the thing.