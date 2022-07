Piers penned: “It’s over @BorisJohnson – resign.”

Sharing a full statement on Twitter, Sajid told how the current “situation will not change under [Johnson’s] leadership”.

He wrote: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience,” he added.