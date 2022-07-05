Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League return after PSG sacking – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s national newspapers…

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League return after his Paris Saint-Germain sacking.

Manchester United’s flops have been hit by a 25 per cent pay cut after they failed to secure Champions League football.

Joan Laporta claims a number of clubs want Frenkie de Jong – but insists Barcelona have “no intention” of selling the Manchester United target.

THE ATHLETIC

Monaco are in talks with Leicester over a loan move for Boubakary Soumare.

Fulham have had a bid worth up to £10m accepted by Manchester United for attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Everton have shown late interest in rivalling Nottingham Forest for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Danny Rose and Adam Masina will miss Watford’s Austria training camp with all four wanting a route out of the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been told to pay £55m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel will get the final say on whether Chelsea complete a blockbuster transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United’s interest in Bayern Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is being frustrated by the German club’s insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the France international.

German club Mainz 05 have resisted calls from their own supporters to cancel a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in protest over the fact the club is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are the favourites with the bookies to be the next managerial destination for Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham new signing Richarlison has been given the No 9 shirt at the north London club.

THE MIRROR

Police investigating death threats and racist abuse aimed at Kurt Zouma have come under fire for making no arrests after four months.

Memphis Depay failed to make the grade during his two-year spell at Manchester United but clearly showed enough talent in the eyes of former manager Jose Mourinho.

THE GUARDIAN

John Gosden has revealed Frankie Dettori will be aboard both Inspiral and Emily Upjohn in their next outings, with the post-Royal Ascot “sabbatical” between the trainer and jockey appearing to be over.

DAILY RECORD

Joe Aribo looks to be edging closer to a Rangers exit after Ibrox chiefs reportedly entered talks with Southampton over a move. The Premier League side have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign him.

Out-of-favour Ben Davies looks to have been offered a surprise career lifeline at Liverpool this summer in pre-season amid speculation over a move to Celtic.