Meghan Markle moving in ‘totally different avenue’ leaving Harry as LA ‘househusband’

Meghan Markle has been pushing forward to use her platform to lobby politicians. The Duchess of Sussex called Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins on a withheld number about paid parental leave and a climate policy by the US Government. Royal expert Neil Sean has claimed Meghan’s involvement in politics has left Prince Harry as a “house husband”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “As we’ve found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart.

“While she said previously that she doesn’t demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue.

“Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband.”

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for getting involved in politics while using her title.

