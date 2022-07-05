Meghan Markle still ‘entitled’ to be called princess if Duchess of Sussex title removed

Meghan Markle, 40, was gifted the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Royal expert Neil Sean has warned that Meghan would be able to take on the title of Princess Henry of Wales amid calls for her to be stripped of her Sussex title. Meghan gained the title when marrying Harry who holds his title for life.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said: “How can Prince William stop his causes from being overlooked by someone who’s simply not a working member of the monarchy but still using their titles?

“A source close to Prince William tells me that this would be a radically different situation should and when he be in a position to do something about it.

“As we know there’s a bit of an anti-backlash against the ex-royals being able to use their titles.

“To note, even if they decided to strip away the title of the Duchess of Sussex, she would then be entitled to use the title of Princess Henry and that of course would turn into Princess Meghan.”

READ MORE: Meghan and Harry warned ‘the Firm wins’ if new Oprah chat goes ahead