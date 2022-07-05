Mona Hammond dead: EastEnders and Desmond’s star dies aged 91 as tributes pour in

Mona Hammond, who was best known for her role as Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders has died at the age of 91. The Jamaican-British born star also played Susu in Desmond’s during the early nineties.
Tributes have since poured in for the actress on social media following the news of her death.
Lorraine King wrote: “RIP Mona Hammond. “An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond’s to many of us. She will be sorely missed. May she sleep peacefully.”
Marcus Ryder took to social media to mourn the loss of Mona, tweeting: “It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.
“She was also a@RADALondon graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019.”
Loose Women presenter Charlene White also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank-you.”
“RIP Mona Hammond, who played Blossom Jackson in #EastEnders,” an EastEnders fan site tweeted on Tuesday morning, with Walford Weekly podcast adding: “Really sad to hear of Mona Hammond passing.
“Blossom was a great character during the early years of #EastEnders and was a great family figure for the Jackson family in their early days. R.I.P.”
Leanna remarked: “Mona Hammond was such an amazing actress. I am so sad to hear this news. Too much sadness at this moment. Just means we have to cherish the things that makes us happy. RIP x.”
Born in Jamaica, Mona emigrated to Britain in 1959 on a Jamaican Scholarship.
She attended evening classes at the City Literary Institute in London for two years and was awarded a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA),[6] graduating in 1964.
The actress began her career on stage, and made appearances on television shows such as Softly, Softly and The Troubleshooters.
Her other television roles inlcuded The Sweeney, Wolcott a three-part ATV mini-series about a black detective based in East London; Black Silk; Juliet Bravo; Playboy of the West Indies, Casualty and When Love Dies.
She has appeared in ITV’s Coronation Street twice, first playing the role of Jan Sargent, and the second time playing Velma Armitage, mother of Shirley Armitage in 1988.
Mona was best known to soap fans for her time spent in Albert Square playing Blossom Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson clan.
She arrived on the set of the BBC soap in 1994 and remained in the role until her exit in 1997.
