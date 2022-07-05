Mona Hammond dead: EastEnders and Desmond’s star dies aged 91 as tributes pour in

Mona Hammond, who was best known for her role as Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders has died at the age of 91. The Jamaican-British born star also played Susu in Desmond’s during the early nineties.

Tributes have since poured in for the actress on social media following the news of her death.

Lorraine King wrote: “RIP Mona Hammond. “An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond’s to many of us. She will be sorely missed. May she sleep peacefully.”

Marcus Ryder took to social media to mourn the loss of Mona, tweeting: “It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

“She was also a@RADALondon graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019.”

