More parts of China battle Covid and threats of lockdown as cases spike again

Covid-related restrictions tightened in parts of China as local cases climbed, while lighter measures such as virus testing linger on in Shanghai, pictured here on July 3, 2022.

BEIJING — Just days after China relaxed some Covid controls, virus cases in different parts of the country have put new regions on alert.

The number of cities restricting local movement more than doubled in a week to 11 as of Monday, up from five a week earlier, according to Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

The latest measures affect regions that account for about 14.9% of China’s GDP, up from 10.1% a week earlier, Nomura said.

Mainland China’s daily Covid case count, including those without symptoms, has surged from a handful of cases to around 200 or 300 new cases in the last several days. Most are asymptomatic.

Many of the new cases are in the region around Shanghai. The nearby city of Wuxi in Jiangsu province said late Saturday that bars and gyms would need to close temporarily, while restaurants could only offer takeaway.

Last week, a far smaller region called Si county in the neighboring province of Anhui ordered residents to stay in their homes, and leave only at designated times for virus testing.