NCIS Hawaii’s Vanessa Lachey on how new role impacted marriage ‘Could be awful’

In 2020 they became the face of Love Is Blind, which challenges contestants to find a romantic match without being able to see their partner.

2022 saw the couple’s return in The Ultimatum, a social experiment in which several couples are given just eight weeks to decide whether to get married or to split up forever.

Both series have become smash hits for the streamer, but Vanessa assured fans her latest success stories have only served to improve their high-profile marriage.

She said: “Being on set, going through our lines, we have fun and we banter, and in glam, we just poke at each other.”