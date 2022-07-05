Nick Kygios’ legal team release statement after summons to court on allegations of assault

Nick Kyrgios’ legal team have released a statement following reports that he had been summoned to appear at a Canberra court following allegations he had assaulted a former girlfriend last year.

Kyrgios’ legal team released a statement on Wednesday following an article from publication The Canberra Times claiming the 27-year-old had been summoned to appear at a court in Canberra for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari last year. A police statement read: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

In the same article, barrister Jason Moffett said a media release would be issued “in the fullness of time”, adding: “It’s in the context of a domestic relationship. The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.”

And Johanessen Legal has now released a statement regarding reports on the matter, clarifying that Kyrgios had not been “charged” and only summoned to court. It read: “Today’s media headline that Mr Kyrgios has been “charged” is inaccurate. At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance.”

