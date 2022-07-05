Novak Djokovic question refused by Carlos Alcaraz after Jannik Sinner Wimbleon loss

Djokovic has also piled the praise on his young opponent ahead of their quarter-final, backing up Alcaraz’s claim that the Italian didn’t feel pressure on the big courts. “Of course, I have only superlatives and positive things to talk about Sinner’s game,” he started.

“We all know he’s very talented. He’s already now an established top player. I’ve seen him play many different surfaces in the last few years. He’s maturing a lot on the big stage. I think he doesn’t feel too much pressure on the big stage because he can get you sometimes when you’re younger.”

And the 20-time Major champion even compared Sinner to himself as he added: “I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game, as well, from back of the court, playing flat backhand, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents.”