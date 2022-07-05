Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Serb star looking to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to winning a 21st grand slam title when he takes on Italian challenger Jannik Sinner in his Wimbledon Centre Court quarter-final on Tuesday. The Serb has looked in impressive form in the tournament so far, and is surely the favourite to go all the way once more in SW19.

But he may not have things all his own way against number 10 seed Sinner, who beat highly-rated Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in his last-16 clash. Speaking ahead of the clash, Djokovic paid Sinner the ultimate compliment by claiming that he sees a bit of himself in the 20-year-old.

“I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game,” he said in his most recent press conference. “From back of the court, playing flat backhands, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents.”

Sinner, meanwhile, believes that he is improving with every game he plays, saying: “For sure I showed also this year [that] I’ve got consistency. I made many quarter-finals, many Round of 16s. I think I improved also physically. If you go Grand Slam after Grand Slam and you go into the second week, you have to be good also physically.”

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM DJOKOVIC VS SINNER BELOW (* denotes server)