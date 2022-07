“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.

“Amanda & Clive Owen,” the statement ended.

The couple share nine children together; Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy.