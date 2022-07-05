Statins: Numbness in four parts of the body may signal nerve damage – ‘can be permanent’

The authors, however, suggested the findings should not detract from the benefits of the drug, which is potentially life-saving.
The research was conducted in Denmark over a five-year period.
Researchers leaned on a patient registry to identify all first-time cases of peripheral neuropathy with no known cause.
The American Association of Neurology reported: “They identified 166 cases of first-time neuropathy with no known cause.
“Of these, 35 had a definite diagnosis, 54 were probable cases and 77 were possible cases. Nine of the people with neuropathy had taken statins. They had taken statins for an average of 2.8 years.”
