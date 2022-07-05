Stranger Things season 5: Sadie Sink gives disappointing release update ‘Not gonna rush it

However, she was able to escape Vecna’s wrath by recalling happy memories and listening to her favourite song.

Although she is in hospital, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Max will survive and return to her true self.

Despite the fact season five will be the final instalment of the series, the showrunners hinted at a potential sequel: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

They confirmed to Variety: “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about.”

Stranger Things is available on Netflix.