The Last Kingdom’s Sigtryggr star in sweet tribute to Alexander Dreymon after debut

After the first to two seasons of The Last Kingdom first premiered on BBC Two, the remainder of the series was picked up by Netflix where thousands of loyal fans were enthralled by the historical drama. Following the show’s last ever finale in March, actor Eysteinn Sigurðarson who portrayed Sigtryggr praised Alexander Dreymon in a touching tribute.
The Last Kingdom is the onscreen adaptation of a novel series written by Bernard Cornwell.
The series officially came to an end with a show-stopping finale which was inspired by three of the author’s books War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.
It followed the life of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon) as he grappled with two identities because he was a man who was born a Saxon and raised a Dane.
As well as portraying Uhtred, the actor Dreymon also took the time to learn a major skill behind the screens as a director.
As a result, Dreymon made his directorial debut on the second episode of The Last Kingdom’s final instalment.
Sigtryggr star Eysteinn Sigurðarson whose character featured in the episode lifted the lid on working alongside Dreymon when he took a step away from playing Uhtred.
Speaking to The Screen Chronicles podcast, the actor labelled Dreymon a “genius.”
“This was his directing debut,” he added.
This was also an exciting moment for Alexander Dreymon as he also spoke out about the opportunity.
He stated: “First of all, I’m just hugely grateful to Carnival for giving me that opportunity and for placing their trust in me.
“It’s a huge production with a lot of moving parts, very technical aspects and I spent as much time in front of the camera as I did behind the camera, so I was definitely thrown in at the deep end but I’m completely in love with it.”
Dreymon explained: “I’m just so grateful to have been able to do it, there’s just no way of knowing the breadth of the director’s responsibilities and what it means to carry the weight of that unless you do it and I thought I knew, but I really had no idea.
