The Last Kingdom’s Sigtryggr star in sweet tribute to Alexander Dreymon after debut

After the first to two seasons of The Last Kingdom first premiered on BBC Two, the remainder of the series was picked up by Netflix where thousands of loyal fans were enthralled by the historical drama. Following the show’s last ever finale in March, actor Eysteinn Sigurðarson who portrayed Sigtryggr praised Alexander Dreymon in a touching tribute.

The Last Kingdom is the onscreen adaptation of a novel series written by Bernard Cornwell.

The series officially came to an end with a show-stopping finale which was inspired by three of the author’s books War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.

It followed the life of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon) as he grappled with two identities because he was a man who was born a Saxon and raised a Dane.

As well as portraying Uhtred, the actor Dreymon also took the time to learn a major skill behind the screens as a director.

