The One Show viewers fume as BBC show delayed: ‘Not good enough!’

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience,” alongside an image of his resignation letter.

Their resignations come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to apologise over his handling of the Chris Pincher row.

It had recently emerged that Pincher was let go after claims he allegedly sexually assaulted two men at a private members’ club, but Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

Asked if that was an error, Johnson expressed: “I think it was a mistake, and I apologise for it. In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

