Thor Love and Thunder reviews ‘Funny as hell’ – ‘Christian Bale best MCU villain in years’





Following Avengers Endgame, Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian God is the first MCU superhero to get a fourth solo movie. After Taika Waititi successfully breathed new life into the character with Thor Ragnarok, it wasn’t long before the pair were teaming up again for Thor Love and Thunder. The new Marvel blockbuster sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become The Mighty Thor, teaming up with her ex against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The reviews have landed with 86 per cent positive at time of writing – here’s some highlights.

THE THUNDEROUS APPROVAL Screen Rant

Thor: Love and Thunder is a return to form for the MCU: delivering a great solo story that is emotional, exciting, and downright funny as hell. Daily Telegraph

Bale gives the series its best villain in years. He and Hemsworth make surprisingly natural screen partners, while Portman embraces the soap-operatics of her role… Empire

Weirder than Ragnarok, but incredibly sincere in its outlook, Taika’s Thor-quel is a big, beautiful blast. You’ll love it, and probably thunder it too. What a classic Thor adventure!

New York Post

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best shot at Oscar glory has arrived in the form of Christian Bale’s ferocious Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder. Variety

By the end I felt something unusual enough to feel at a Marvel movie that it seemed almost otherworldly: I was moved. Collider

In Love and Thunder, Waititi honors not only what he created in Thor: Ragnarok, with its raucous humor and colorful aesthetic, but also what came before, offering a complex look at the God of Thunder. indieWire

Bale gives the series its best villain in years. He and Hemsworth make surprisingly natural screen partners, while Portman embraces the soap-operatics of her role…

THE MIDGARD LEVEL The Guardian

This is becoming a bit of a cul de sac – but that isn’t to say it isn’t still funny, and Thor still delivers a mighty hammer-blow, or rather axe-blow, of fun. Digital Spy

Thor: Love and Thunder is the most entertaining Phase 4 movie to date, but its irreverent touch means that when it aims for the heart, it never quite hits a bullseye. Beyond the Trailer

Like Doctor Strange 2, it seems there’s a lot missing, and the two famous Thor comic book stories – Gorr & Jane as Thor – aren’t done justice. But Hemsworth & Bale are SO GOOD, and Waititi so funny & at times moving, it’s still fun. Plus what an ending! IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder is held back by a cookie-cutter plot and a mishandling of supporting characters, but succeeds as the MCU’s first romantic comedy thanks to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s chemistry. DON’T MISS

THOSE WHO DEEM IT UNWORTHY Hollywood Reporter

The movie feels weightless, flippant, instantly forgettable, sparking neither love nor thunder. Bleeding Cool

Thor: Love and Thunder tries to make the Ragnarok lightning strike twice, but the movie ends up feeling restrained due to the lack of genuinely emotional moments and some baffling creative decisions. Slash Film

A superhero film with tonal whiplash. Thor Love and Thunder hits UK cinemas on July 7, 2022.