TMS Ep209: Environmental protection, IT returns, markets, online broker

The government recently proposed to dilute the penal provisions in three laws governing environmental protection, and air and water pollution. The environment ministry says in the draft that it wants to “weed out” the fear of imprisonment for simple violations. It has reignited the growth vs environment debate. If it passes through, will this proposal end up sacrificing environmental protection at the altar of business interests?

The government also imposes green tax on goods and activities that cause pollution. Between October 2015 and December 2021, Delhi collected over ₹1,298 crore as green tax from vehicles entering the city. Meanwhile, the last date for filing income tax is drawing close. In our next segment, we explain a few things which you should keep in mind before filing the tax return.

Meanwhile, India Inc. will kick-start Q1FY23 earnings this week with the results of IT major TCS on Friday. As corporate profits take a beating globally, on rising input and borrowing costs, investors back home will assess Indian businesses’ earnings growth amid a difficult environment. Let’s take stock of which sectors may emerge as winners and which ones might lose.

Good returns in the last few years brought a lot of new investors to the markets. But most of them were left disappointed due to the ongoing volatile phase. So to make sure that your money is safe, choosing a right online brokerage is the key. In this episode of the podcast, we list out the qualities of a good online broker and more.