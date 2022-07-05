Categories
UK drivers hesitant to switch to less-known EV brands as China’s BYD overtakes Tesla sales


It has been said that this is a clear signal of China’s rising dominance of the electric vehicle sector.

Shenzhen-based BYD sold 641,000 vehicles in the first six months of the year, a more than 300 percent jump from the same period a year earlier, according to company filings.

That compared with 564,000 vehicles sold by Tesla, which has blamed a tough second quarter on supply chain and sales disruptions in China after its operations were hit by coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions.

BYD, which is part-owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has overtaken South Korea’s LG as the world’s second-biggest producer of EV batteries.



By Felix Reeves

