Victoria Beckham marks milestone with beau David in Paris wearing diamond-encrusted tights

Victoria Beckham, 48, and David Beckham, 47, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the fashion designer shared a variety of photos from their date night as the famous couple got dressed up for a candlelit dinner overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 1999, also splashed the cash on a “special” bottle of red wine.

Documenting their special occasion, Victoria shared a picture of the famous footballer, who looked dapper in a tailored suit, while the former Spice Girl looked equally chic in a white blazer dress teamed with a pair of sparkling leggings with a diamond-encrusted effect.