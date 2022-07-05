Victoria Beckham recreates infamous ‘matching’ style with David Beckham – but he’s fuming

Wearing a canary yellow t-shirt and white chinos, David started explaining his outfit as he walked towards a large mirror.

However, his wife of 23 years decided to chime in at the same time: “So we’re, what?” she exclaimed as David confronted her.

“I had it first,” he said, looking less than happy as Victoria said: “You inspired me!”

Turning the camera round, the former Spice Girl revealed that she was wearing a maxi-dress of the same hue.

David said: “I had it on first, just for the record,” as Posh showed off their matching outfits.

“This is not planned,” he added as Victoria could be heard laughing.

“I’m a fashion inspiration to many!” she explained as David continued protesting before she asked her fans for their view on who copied who.