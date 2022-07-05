What’s In the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition & Where to Preorder It

Let’s take a look at what comes with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition & Where to Preorder It.

The long-anticipated release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is just a few months away, and players are psyched about it. While the original version of the game has a lot to offer, there is a Vault Edition for those looking to really amp their game up. Let’s take a look at what comes with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition & where players can preorder It.

Players still have the option to pre-order Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in the United States and the United Kingdom as of writing this. There are several different versions of the game available for pre-order, but we are going to solely focus on the Vault Edition.

The game is set to release on Oct. 28, 2022, across multiple platforms. To pre-order Vault Edition, it will set players back a whopping $99.99. While that may seem like a massive amount to spend on a game, it actually comes with quite a few useful features and well-loved cosmetics that give purchasers a bang for their buck.

Everything Included in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

As mentioned above, pre-ordering Vault Edition comes with several features that players deem useful and well worth the money. Players who choose to pre-order the original while it is available will receive:

Early access to the Open Beta.

The Ghost Legacy Pack.

12 Ghost Operator skins.

10 Weapon Blueprints.

The opportunity to pre-load the game before launch.

The Vault Edition includes:

The Cross Gen Bundle.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Red Team 141 Operator Pack that includes Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price.

FJX Cinder (the First-Ever Weapon Vault.)

Battle Pass (good for 1 season) and 50 Tier Skips.

For those who may not know what some of these options are, let’s explain them in detail. The Cross Gen bundle just means that players will be able to play on older generation consoles such as Xbox One and PS4, which comes with a free upgrade to be able to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Red Team 141 Operator pack includes four killer-looking skins for Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price (characters from the Call of Duty Franchise). These skins can be used in both Warzone 2 and Call of Duty MW2.

One of the best features that come with Vault Edition has to be the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault. As any CoD player knows, the blueprints for the guns have been slightly subpar. Not because they aren’t helpful, but because they are lacking deep customization. There is nothing like matching the character’s gun to their outfit, it’s just aesthetically pleasing all around. With this feature, players will receive a Weapons Vault for the FJX instead of the normal blueprint, giving players full reign over the FJX’s attachments and color scheme.

Where to Pre-Order Vault Edition

Of course, everything included in the Vault Edition of the game sounds marvelous for fans of the franchise, but where exactly can gamers go to pre-order it? Luckily there are a few places players can go to grab the game before it’s gone.

To head right to the Vault Edition, players can use the links below:

That’s about it when it comes to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition & Where to Preorder It. This version of the game comes with a vast amount of perks for players to step their game up and make it more enjoyable. While pre-purchasing is never a necessity, it does help players customize their gameplay in a way that others may not. Though the price point comes off as quite high, this is pretty standard for the amount of content that is included in the pre-order. The best benefit of pre-ordering is of course being able to play the game during the Open Beta before it is officially released.