Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor; Tiger Woods shows progress ahead of The Open

Xander Schauffele completed a wire-to-wire victory at the JP McManus Pro-Am, as Tiger Woods produced an improved performance ahead of The 150th Open.

Schauffele followed a course-record 64 on the opening day with a two-under 70 on Tuesday morning at Adare Manor, mixing three birdies with a lone bogey and closing out his round with 11 straight pars to set the clubhouse target.

The Olympic gold medallist was then left to wait for several hours to see if any of the afternoon wave could match his total in the 36-hole contest, raising money for charities in Ireland, with Schauffele’s score enough to claim a one-shot victory.

Sam Burns carded a seven-under 65 on the final day to finish second on nine under, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry a further stroke back in third after a final-round 67.

More to follow…