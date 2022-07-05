Xbox Games with Gold ditches Xbox 360 titles in latest blow to subscribers

It’s bad news for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, as Microsoft removes one of the monthly perks. Microsoft’s original Xbox subscription package, Gold gives members the ability to play games online, as well as exclusive discounts. Xbox Live Gold subscribers also receive two free Xbox One games per month, as well as two free Xbox 360 games… until now. In an email to customers, Microsoft has announced plans to stop giving away Xbox 360 games to Gold members.

That’s according to industry insider Wario64, who claims that Xbox 360 titles will no longer be part of Xbox Gold from October.

The only saving grace is that any previously claimed Xbox 360 games can be re-downloaded at any given time.

“Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games,” the email reads.

“Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership.”

While it’s not great news for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, there’s no denying that the quality of the monthly Games with Gold releases have steadily dropped.

The current line-up for July 2022 includes Beasts of Maravilla Island and Relicta on Xbox One, as well as Thrillville: Off the Rails and Torchlight on Xbox 360.