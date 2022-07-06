Categories
Showbiz

America’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell’s favourite Golden Buzzer moment ‘will live on forever’


Fans who were watching the special episode were also overcome with emotion re-watching Nightbirde’s audition and took to Twitter.

@WandeItMusic wrote: “Got to hear Nightbirde again. I suddenly started crying, God rest her soul.”

@JanessaBhere shared: “Full on sobbing. She really was and forever will be, number one. Rest in Peace.”

While XquisiteReviews tweeted: “Simon got me in feelings tonight, but watching him cry over [Nightbirde] and the beautiful soul she was, took me out.”

America’s Got Talent is available in the US on ABC and UK release date has yet to be announced.





