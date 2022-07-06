Android fans are getting a new way to watch movies and boxsets for free this month

Good news for all Android owners as there’s free content coming to phones. Later this month Amazon is releasing the Freevee app, which was formerly IMDb TV, for Android smartphones and tablets in the UK. Freevee is a free-to-view channel on Prime Video that features exclusive, original content such as Bosch: Legacy and Alex Ryder alongside classic shows like The West Wing and popular Hollywood movies such as the Oscar winning Les Misérables.

It’s usually available to access via the Prime Video app, but within the next few weeks, a dedicated app solely for Freevee will be rolled out to Android smartphones and tablets.

But first up the Freevee app has become available to watch on Google TV and Android TV OS devices today (Tuesday July 5).

The standalone app for Freevee is available for Android TV OS devices made by the likes of Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and more.

Amazon first rebranded IMDb TV to Freevee towards the end of April, and it came after the ad-supporting service saw its monthly users in the US triple over the last two years.

The online retail giant said one of the reasons for the rebrand was to help communicate to users clearly that the service offers a wealth of free content.