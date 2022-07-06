Android fans are getting a new way to watch movies and boxsets for free this month

Good news for all Android owners as there’s free content coming to phones. Later this month Amazon is releasing the Freevee app, which was formerly IMDb TV, for Android smartphones and tablets in the UK. Freevee is a free-to-view channel on Prime Video that features exclusive, original content such as Bosch: Legacy and Alex Ryder alongside classic shows like The West Wing and popular Hollywood movies such as the Oscar winning Les Misérables.
It’s usually available to access via the Prime Video app, but within the next few weeks, a dedicated app solely for Freevee will be rolled out to Android smartphones and tablets.
But first up the Freevee app has become available to watch on Google TV and Android TV OS devices today (Tuesday July 5).
The standalone app for Freevee is available for Android TV OS devices made by the likes of Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and more.
Amazon first rebranded IMDb TV to Freevee towards the end of April, and it came after the ad-supporting service saw its monthly users in the US triple over the last two years.
The online retail giant said one of the reasons for the rebrand was to help communicate to users clearly that the service offers a wealth of free content.
Speaking ahead of the initial launch of Freevee, Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Amazon Freevee, said: “Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Amazon Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with limited ads.
“Our new name clearly communicates who we are: an easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”
While the Freevee app hasn’t launched for Android yet, it is available on the Apple App Store right now – and you can download it by clicking here.
To use the iOS app you have to login with your Amazon account, and once you do you’ll be able to access live channels if you can’t decide what to watch.
Or, alternatively if you know what you’re after you can pick on-demand content.
The Freevee app lets you search by title, genre or cast and you’ll be able to explore trending searches to find the most popular content available on the service each week.
Source link