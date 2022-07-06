Arlene Phillips, 79, looks decades younger in cleavage-baring dress at TRIC Awards

Strictly Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips looked incredible at tonight’s TRIC Awards in London.

The 79-year-old beamed as she posed for photos alongside Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas.

She wore a flattering black gown with a daring low neckline, paired with some stylish black court shoes.

Showing off her youthful complexion, Arlene wore pink lipgloss and long lashes, her hair styled in loose waves.

Arlene only recently debuted her new hairstyle, chopping off her locks into a fresh bob.