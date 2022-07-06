Bizarre Euro 2022 scenes as VAR used to check ball crossed line in England goal vs Austria

England were involved in an unusual moment in their Euro 2022 opener against Austria as VAR double-checked a decision by the goal-line technology. Beth Mead’s wonderful 16th-minute goal was given by goal-line technology but the restart was then paused while VAR ensured the decision was correct.

Mead superbly controlled a pass inside the penalty area before looping an effort towards goal. It initially appeared that an Austrian defender had prevented the ball from crossing the line, with neither the assistant referee nor the referee awarding a goal.

But the official soon allowed the strike after being given the signal from her watch. A referee receives a buzz on their watch when the ball has crossed the goal-line.

Initial broadcast replies did not conclusively show that the ball had entered the goal and the restart was paused while VAR officials double-checked the decision. Following a brief var check, referee Marta Huerta da Aza confirmed that the Lionesses had taken the lead.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures, and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit:/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion, and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DExpress_Sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real-time.

We’re also on Facebook @DailyExpressSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos, and pictures throughout the day to like, comment, and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express, and Express.co.uk.