Boris Johnson’s replacement: runners and riders

Bookmakers’ odds: 23/2

ConservativeHome approval rating: +56

Until his promotion to chancellor, Zahawi was seen as an outside bet to be the next prime minister. An MP who joined the cabinet less than a year ago he has had limited frontline political experience. That changed when he replaced Sunak on Tuesday evening.

The 55-year-old MP for Stratford-on-Avon has had a rapid rise under Johnson’s premiership, first as vaccines minister during the coronavirus pandemic, then as education secretary.

His decision to shore up Johnson’s government at the moment of maximum danger may have been done out of loyalty to the prime minister but was also out of ambition.

But many in the party think he has harmed his chances by joining “a sinking ship” in the words of one MP.

If Johnson resigns, Zahawi will probably be one of the first candidates to declare his intention to succeed him, with one of the most prepared leadership teams of other likely contenders.

One ally said, “Nadhim has been working the parliamentary party hard for some time. No one is any doubt he will run and I think there’s a good chance he will win.